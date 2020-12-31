Live Updates: New Year's Eve celebrations kick off around the world amid coronavirus pandemic

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world have begun with people bidding goodbye to a tumultuous year that many would prefer to forget.

Cities around the world have enacted strict crowd-limiting restrictions or banned massive gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases. Still, in many places, fireworks shows and other displays are still on schedule, giving at least a small opportunity to celebrate the start of 2021.

The Pacific island nations of New Zealand and Tonga were among the first to ring in the New Year because of their proximity to the International Date Line.

In New York City, the iconic Times Square ball drop is still happening at midnight, but the party, which usually sees hundreds of thousands of people cramming the famous LED-lit intersection, will be for an "extremely limited" group of socially distanced in-person "honorees."

