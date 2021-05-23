LIVE UPDATES: Hamas holds defiant military parade, top leader appears

Brandishing assault rifles, hundreds of Hamas fighters paraded through the streets of Gaza on Saturday in a defiant claim of victory on the first full day of a cease-fire agreement with Israel.

The deal came following 11 days of bloody fighting that both sides were trying to spin as a win.

In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

