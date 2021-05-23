Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas holds defiant military parade, top leader appears

More than 250 people were killed in the fighting, the vast majority of them Palestinians

Gaza Strip destruction seen for first time after Israel-Hamas cease-fireVideo

Gaza Strip destruction seen for first time after Israel-Hamas cease-fire

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reports from Gaza City amid the devastating aftermath of the deadly fighting.

Brandishing assault rifles, hundreds of Hamas fighters paraded through the streets of Gaza on Saturday in a defiant claim of victory on the first full day of a cease-fire agreement with Israel

Fast Facts

    • Top Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar made his first appearance since the cease-fire, which went into effect at 2 a.m. Friday local time
    • The deal came following 11 days of bloody fighting and went into effect at 2 a.m. Friday local time

The deal came following 11 days of bloody fighting that both sides were trying to spin as a win.

Top Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar also made his first appearance since the cease-fire, which took effect at 2 a.m. Friday local time. 

In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

