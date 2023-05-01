Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Left-wing German mayor takes 'time out' after using racial slur

Longtime Tuebingen Mayor Boris Palmer also resigned from Germany's Green Party over the controversy

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The mayor of Germany's southwestern city of Tuebingen said Monday that he's taking some "time out" after coming under fire over the weekend for using a racist slur.

Boris Palmer also said he'll resign from the Green party following criticism over his repeated use of a racist term for Black people at a conference Friday, which prompted some attendees to walk out in protest.

BERLIN SWEARS IN FIRST CONSERVATIVE MAYOR SINCE 2001

Palmer was already suspended by the left-leaning Green party over his use of the slur in reference to a Black soccer player. Anti-racism activists gathered outside the event, a conference on migration hosted by Frankfurt University, and chanted "Nazis out" in response to his presence.

Boris Palmer

Left-leaning Tuebingen, Germany Mayor Boris Palmer, who has helmed the Baden-Württemberg city since 2006, has stated his intent to take "time out"  after repeatedly using a racial slur when discussing a Black soccer player. (Bernd Weibrod/dpa via AP)

Palmer then repeatedly used the racial slur and suggested he was being victimized. "If someone uses the wrong word then they're a Nazi to you," he told the activists, and suggested that this reputation would stick with him like "the Star of David" that Jews were forced to wear during the Third Reich.

GERMAN MAYOR REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ROAD-BLOCKING CLIMATE PROTESTORS

In Monday's statement, Palmer apologized to "those I’ve disappointed" and said that a mayor "should never speak that way." The 50-year-old, whose grandfather was Jewish, added that he’s "incredibly sorry" at having given the impression that he downplays the significance of the Holocaust.

Palmer said he would seek "professional help" to prevent himself from reacting inappropriately when he feels unjustly attacked in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Palmer was first elected mayor of Tuebingen, population 90,000, in 2006 and won re-election running as an independent last year.