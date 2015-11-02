Lebanese news agency says shootout in nightclub north of Beirut has killed 8 people

Lebanon's state-run news agency says a shootout at a nightclub north of Beirut has killed two army intelligence officers and six other people. Four officers have been wounded.

The shootout erupted early Monday during a police raid seeking to apprehend fugitives at the White Night Club in the city of Jounieh.

The National News Agency reported that among the dead were two members of the Zoaiter family, which is infamous in Lebanon for its drug dealings, and also two women.

Military prosecutor Sakr Sakr opened an investigation to determine the full circumstances of the incident.