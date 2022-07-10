At least 19 dead in pair of mass shootings in South Africa, police confirm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 19 people were killed, and eight others were injured in a pair of shootings at two separate bars in South Africa late Saturday night.

The first shooting took place at roughly midnight local time, with gunmen targeting patrons at a bar in Johannesburg, killing 15 people and injuring an unknown number of others. The second shooting saw two men enter a bar in Pietermaritzburg and randomly open fire on patrons, killing at least four and injuring eight.

"The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours," police commissioner Elias Mawela told the Associated Press of the first shooting.

"All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people," he added. "You can see that a high caliber firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern."

RUSSIA WAR WILL HAVE 'SHATTERING' EFFECT ON FOOD SHORTAGES IN AFRICA: 'YOU'RE GOING TO SEE GOVERNMENTS FALL'

Mawela went on to say the attackers used a 9mm pistol and rifles in the first attack. It is unknown what weapons were used in the Pietermaritzburg attack. The police commissioner for that region said officials are working "around the clock" to find suspects.

The incidents come roughly two weeks after 22 teens were found dead inside another bar in the coastal town of East London. The teens showed no outward signs of injury, however, and authorities turned to a toxicology lab to determine their cause of death.

Initial reports suggested the teens may have died in a stampede, but that was later ruled out. Authorities have yet to release results from the toxicology lab.

Local media says the owner of the nightclub, who has yet to be named, may soon face charges for serving alcohol to minors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deceased include at least nine girls and 12 boys. Police discovered at least 17 of the teens dead when they arrived at the nightclub at roughly 4 a.m. on June 26, while five others later died at the hospital or on the way to the hospital.