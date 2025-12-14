Expand / Collapse search
Australia

At least 10 dead after mass shooting during Hanukkah event on Australia's Bondi Beach

At least 10 dead, including one alleged suspect, and 11 injured in mass shooting on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
Mass shooting during Hanukkah event at Australia's Bondi Beach, at least 10 dead Video

Mass shooting during Hanukkah event at Australia's Bondi Beach, at least 10 dead

Two people are in custody after at least 10 people were shot and killed during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, according to authorities.

A mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday left at least 10 people dead and 11 others injured, according to authorities.

The New South Wales Police Force confirmed on X that ten people were killed in the shooting, including one of the suspected shooters. The second alleged gunman is in critical condition.

At least 11 others were injured, including two police officers, the agency confirmed.

Australian police at Bondi Beach after mass shooting

An investigation is underway after a deadly attack on a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.  (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog acknowledged the attack while speaking at an event in Jerusalem recognizing immigrants' extraordinary achievements on Sunday.

"At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Chanukah on Bondi Beach," Herzog said. "Our hearts go out to them. The heart of the entire nation of Israel misses a beat at this very moment, as we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them and we pray for those who lost their lives."

Herzog also called on the Australian government to "seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

