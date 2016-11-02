Kenyan activists demonstrate over corruption allegations

Kenyan civil rights activists are demanding the resignation of a top health official over allegations that around $50 million has been diverted.

Such scandals are putting public pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking re-election next year with the pledge to eradicate corruption.

About 100 activists marched on Wednesday to the health ministry headquarters in the capital, Nairobi, and demanded the resignation of the ministry's principal secretary, Dr. Nicholas Muraguri.

The government says no funds have been lost and that details reported last week by the Business Daily Newspaper are based on an incomplete audit report.