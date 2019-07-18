UK Labour leader slams Trump's attacks on 'squad', one day after being criticized for party's lingering anti-Semitism

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and his fellow British lawmakers slammed President Trump over his “racism” after he attacked four freshmen congresswomen, just a day after Corbyn himself was accused by members of his own party of allowing anti-Semitism to fester.

The letter, signed by Corbyn and multiple other Labour Party members, was addressed to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, after Trump tweeted that they should “go back” to their home countries.

“We are disgusted by Donald Trump's attack on you. His blatant, unashamed racism has appalled people around the world,” the letter read.

“You embody the best of America. Its diversity is its strength. Thank you for showing the world that America can still provide leadership to be proud of, even when the White House has abdicated that role. We stand in solidarity with you.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who clashed with Trump multiple times, also signed the letter and issued another statement on Facebook, saying: “Love and solidarity will always trump hate. These progressive congresswomen, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, represent hope for the future. Their home is America, but their message crosses borders.”

But the letter comes as Corbyn and Khan's Labour party is in turmoil over anti-Semitism, with critics, including their own members of parliament, accusing the party of becoming institutionally racist.

On Wednesday, more than a third of the party’s members in the House of Lords an ad in the Guardian blasting Corbyn for giving prominence to anti-Semites and his failure to root out the problem.

“The Labour Party welcomes everyone* irrespective of race, creed, age, gender identity, or sexual orientation. (*except, it seems, Jews),” the ad stated. “This is your legacy, Mr. Corbyn.

“You have failed to defend our party’s anti-racist values. You have therefore failed the test of leadership,” noted the ad.

Following the ad, a fresh report in the Guardian Thursday said Labour Peers may hold a no-confidence vote over Corbyn's leadership.

The Labour Party has been reeling from accusations of anti-Semitism ever since Corbyn became the leader of the party back in 2015.

A veteran of far-left politics, Corbyn has a documented history of making comments and amplifying voices that oppose Israel that often echoed anti-Semitic tropes.

In 2009, he described terror group Hezbollah as his “friends” while claiming that Hamas, a terror group operating in Gaza, is “dedicated towards the good of the Palestinian people and bringing about peace and social justice.”

The party, which is under an official probe by the government’s Equality and Human Rights Commission over its handling of anti-Semitism complaints, was particularly hit last week after the BBC broadcasted a documentary on the issue.

The documentary claimed Corbyn and his team interfered in the ethics panel review of anti-Semitic hate speech among party members, thus having just 15 people expelled from the party despite the thousands of complaints.