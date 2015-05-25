Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 9, 2015

Japanese woman, the world's oldest person, celebrates her 117th birthday in a pink kimono

By | Associated Press
  • 9c23b0df-
    Image 1 of 2

    Japan's Misao Okawa, 116, who is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records is celebrated by Ward Mayor Takehiro Ogura at a nursing home in Osaka, western Japan Wednesday, March 4, 2015 ahead of her birthday. Okawa will turn 117 on Thursday, March 5. (AP Photo/Kyodo News) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

  • 3d7059b9-
    Image 2 of 2

    Japan's Misao Okawa, 116, center, who is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records, poses with her relatives and Ward Mayor Takehiro Ogura, right, as she is celebrated at a nursing home in Osaka, western Japan Wednesday, March 4, 2015 ahead of her birthday. Okawa will turn 117 on Thursday, March 5. (AP Photo/Kyodo News) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

TOKYO – The world's oldest person says 117 years doesn't seem like such a long time.

Misao Okawa, the daughter of a kimono maker, made the comment Wednesday, at a celebration a day before her 117th birthday. Appropriately, she was wearing a pink kimono decorated with cherry blossom prints.

Okawa, born in Osaka on March 5, 1898, was recognized as the world's oldest person by Guinness World Records in 2013.

She's slowed down in recent months and is having trouble hearing, but she still eats well and remains in good health, according to her Osaka nursing home.

Okawa married her husband, Yukio, in 1919, and they had three children — two daughters and a son. She now has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 1931.