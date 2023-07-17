Expand / Collapse search
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits UAE to discuss energy, commerce

Kishida met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote clean energy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.

He met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate summit later this year.

Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two launched a joint initiative aimed at promoting clean energy. He will visit gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday.

US MILITARY CHIEF PRAISES JAPAN'S RECENT DEFENSE SPENDING, CALLING IT CRUCIAL TO CONFRONT CHINA, NORTH KOREA

Fumio Kishida speaking

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence on Oct. 14, 2021. Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko - Pool/Getty Images)

Japan is the fifth-largest oil consumer in the world and relies on imports to meet around 97% of its demand. It imports more than 75% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.