Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Japan protests Russian jet intrusion as China denies radar lock on Japanese destroyer

By | Associated Press

TOKYO – Japan's defense minister has protested the intrusion of two Russian fighter jets into Japanese air space — although Russia has denied any such violation — amid heightened tension over territorial disputes between Japan and its neighbors.

Tokyo said two Russian Su-37 fighters entered Japanese airspace off the northern island of Hokkaido for just over a minute Thursday, prompting Japanese air force jets to scramble.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday that Tokyo will deal with the incident "strictly, within the bounds of international law."

Separately, China's Defense Ministry issued a statement denying Japanese claims that Chinese naval vessels had locked their weapons-targeting radar on to a Japanese destroyer and helicopter in separate instances last month.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida rejected Beijing's denial as "completely unacceptable."