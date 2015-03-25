Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Jamaican police say woman uses cutlass to kill baby son, then walks to station to confess

By | Associated Press

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Jamaican woman apparently fatally stabbed her infant son with a cutlass and then walked to a police station and confessed.

Police in the northeastern coastal town of Annotto Bay say the woman reported that she killed her 11-month-old son Thursday morning. Detectives accompanied the woman to her home and found the baby boy with multiple chopping wounds. The baby was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The woman is being held. Her name has not been disclosed, but authorities identify the dead baby as Lindon Madison.