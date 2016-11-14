Jackpot: Broken ATM spits out money as customer cleans up

This is the amazing moment a cash machine went haywire and started spitting money at a man’s feet.

CCTV footage of the dream come true shows an unsuspecting man walk up to an ATM to make a routine withdrawal in Malaysia.

After finishing his transaction and putting his card and money away, the bank customer is left reeling when the machine malfunctions and cold hard cash rains down on him.

Clearly in shock, he looks around to see if anyone has witnessed the incident before bending down to grab the bank notes as fast as he can.

All the while, the machine continues spewing money.

According to user Plokiju, who posted the clip, the machine accidentally dispensed $10,000 in Malaysian Ringgit, which is around $2,300.

Click for more from The Sun.