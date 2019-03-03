Italy's fractious opposition Democrats vote for a leader

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Italy's Democrats are voting for a new leader in a bid to reverse their party's slumping popularity.

Sunday's primary among rank-and-file members comes a year after the Democrats lost its five-year hold on government amid leadership squabbles.

Whoever is chosen Democratic Party secretary needs to woo back voters who defected to the populist 5-Star Movement, now Parliament's largest party. While governing for the first time, the Movement's own leadership has developed cracks over policy, and opinion polls indicate they've been eclipsed in popularity by their right-wing coalition League partner.

Vying to lead the Democrats were Nicola Zingaretti, Lazio regional governor; Maurizio Martino, a former agriculture minister, and Roberto Giachetti, a prominent Rome Democrat.

Democrats hope to capitalize on the populist government's failure to revive the economy.