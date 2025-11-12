Inside the chaos of bloody Berkeley as protesters go wild during Turning Point USA event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BERKELEY, Calif.— Chaos broke out at the University of California-Berkeley in response to the Turning Point USA "This Is The Turning Point" tour stop at the school on Monday.

Prior to the event, flyers were found all over campus promoting protests, including a graphic image from the moment Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

One older man stood up in front of police on campus and shouted, "Security has closed off your university to protect a Nazi speaking group."

One of the flyers that was plastered in several areas on campus came from the group "BAMN - Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality" with BAMN standing for, "By Any Means Necessary."

Before 4 p.m. local time, protesters began to congregate on campus. Around 4:30, they shouted "F--- you fascists" at arriving attendees.

A woman attempted to block herself from the camera by holding up a sign that said, "Kirk said death penalties should be public, quick, and televised… congrats bud!"

One college-aged man walked up asking how to enter the event as protesters blocked all entrances, leaving attendees scrambling to make it in.

As the early protests were underway, a fight broke out.

In a bloody viral incident just outside the campus, a man wearing a "FREEDOM" T-shirt, similar to the one Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated, was beaten by another man. The man was left with his face covered in blood following the fight.

Jihad Dphrepaulezz, 25, was arrested and charged with robbery and battery after stealing the victim's chain and brawling with him in the street, according to Berkeley police.

As protests continued, some of the chants throughout the evening included, "F--- ICE," "Fascists out of Berkeley," "Free f---ing speech" and "Trump is a fascist, he must be removed."

As the event unfolded at Zellerbach Hall, protesters got closer to all entrances, with police guarding each side.

Protesters chanted "UCPD KKK" at the police.

"Turning Point has got to go," they also chanted.

"Fascists are not welcomed here," they also said. "Trump must go now."

As attendees, including children and some elderly people, were leaving the event at approximately 8:38 p.m., escorted by police, they were met with screams and middle fingers.

They yelled, "F--- off our campus," "F--- you fascists" and "Death to fascists."

"Charlie Kirk went to hell… all the fascists will as well," one protester screamed into a megaphone.

Campus police also confirmed two arrests during the chaos.

Christopher Joseph Benton, 48, who is unaffiliated with the school, was arrested for trespassing, resisting or obstructing an officer and being unlawfully present on campus — all misdemeanors.

Jay Eduardo Maytorena, 22, listed as a current or former student, was arrested for trespassing and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Four Berkeley students were arrested by UC Berkeley police early Monday morning on felony vandalism charges related to hanging an anti-Turning Point display in a forbidden location on campus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the school also told Fox News Digital that a 45-year-old man was struck in the head with a glass bottle or jar. He suffered a laceration on his head and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Department of Justice has since launched an investigation into the unrest that unfolded.

UC Berkeley provided the following response.

"UC Berkeley condemns all violence and will hold accountable anyone who violates the law or campus regulations. The University is firmly committed to an open and robust marketplace of ideas and to maintaining a campus where people of all beliefs and perspectives can feel safe and respected.

"There is no place at UC Berkeley for attempts to use violence or intimidation to prevent lawful expression or chill free speech. The University is conducting a full investigation and intends to fully cooperate with and assist any federal investigations and the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force to identify the outside agitators responsible for attempting to disrupt last night’s TPUSA event. UC Berkeley will take all appropriate steps to safeguard the right of every member of our community to speak and assemble freely.

"Thanks to the dedication and cooperation of numerous university, state, and local police officers, the efforts to prevent last night’s event did not succeed. Instead, the TPUSA event proceeded safely and without interruption, with more than 900 participants in attendance. Several arrests were made in connection with the event by both city and university police. UC Berkeley appreciates and commends the officers and staff who helped preserve both public safety and freedom of speech on our campus. The University remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold open dialogue, respect, and the rule of law."

