©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Israel

Israel’s navy hits Houthis in Yemen in 'unique' strike after Trump promises end to US ops

Israel threatens air and naval blockade on Yemen if Houthi attacks continue

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
Iran wants to keep Hamas in place and protect Houthis: Middle-East expert Video

Iran wants to keep Hamas in place and protect Houthis: Middle-East expert

Hudson Institute senior fellow Michael Doran explains what needs to change with American policy in the Middle East if Israel is to be protected on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

The Israeli navy on Tuesday issued an unprecedented strike against the Houthi terrorist network in Yemen, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official confirmed to Fox News. 

The long-range precision strikes were issued from a Sa’ar 6 vessel, which hit the port of Hudaydah "to stop the use of the port for military purposes."

There was no immediate reporting on any casualties from the strikes, though the official described it as "a unique long-range strike conducted from hundreds of kilometers away."

HAMAS WORKING TO 'SABOTAGE' TRUMP-BACKED AID GROUP WITH 'FAKE NEWS': ISRAELI OFFICIAL

IDF attack on Yemen

A handout picture obtained from Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center shows a huge column of fire erupting following reported strikes in the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024.

"⁠The Israeli Navy has been preparing for the operation for an extended period of time, and it is safe to say that it was a successful one," the official said. 

The latest strike comes just one month after Israel launched a significant attack against the major port and first hit the nearby Sana'a International Airport.

President Donald Trump then said the U.S. would stop its military strikes against the Iran-backed terrorist group.

However, the Houthis remain a threat to Israel and, on Thursday, the IDF intercepted a Houthi missile above Jerusalem, which was just the latest attempt to strike the Jewish nation in retaliation for its military operations in the Gaza Strip. 

TRUMP HALTS MILITARY STRIKES ON HOUTHIS BUT EXPERT WARNS IRAN-BACKED TERRORIST GROUP REMAINS MAJOR THREAT

houthis in yemen

Houthi supporters to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, May 30, 2025. (Reuters/Adel Al Khader)

U.S. Army Gen. Michael Kurilla told lawmakers in the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that Iran is the number one reason the Houthis remain a threat, adding the terrorist network "would die on the vine without Iranian support."

The deputy head of the Houthis' media office, Nasruddin Amer, took to X to claim that the attack had little impact. 

"No significant impact on our operations in support of Gaza, nor on preparations for escalation and expansion of operations deep inside the Zionist enemy entity," he wrote. "It has no impact even on the morale of our people who take to the streets weekly by the millions in support of Gaza." 

Houthis Yemen port

Yemeni coast guard officer shakes hands with members of the Houthi movement during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen, May 11, 2019. (Reuters/Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo)

"Gaza is not alone and will not be alone, and escalation and expansion of operations are coming," he threatened. 

The IDF has threatened to enforce a naval and air blockade over the Houthis, which control the second-largest port in the country, if the attacks continue on Israel.

