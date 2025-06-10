Israel’s navy hits Houthis in Yemen in 'unique' strike after Trump promises end to US ops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israeli navy on Tuesday issued an unprecedented strike against the Houthi terrorist network in Yemen, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official confirmed to Fox News.

The long-range precision strikes were issued from a Sa’ar 6 vessel, which hit the port of Hudaydah "to stop the use of the port for military purposes."

There was no immediate reporting on any casualties from the strikes, though the official described it as "a unique long-range strike conducted from hundreds of kilometers away."

HAMAS WORKING TO 'SABOTAGE' TRUMP-BACKED AID GROUP WITH 'FAKE NEWS': ISRAELI OFFICIAL

"⁠The Israeli Navy has been preparing for the operation for an extended period of time, and it is safe to say that it was a successful one," the official said.

The latest strike comes just one month after Israel launched a significant attack against the major port and first hit the nearby Sana'a International Airport.

President Donald Trump then said the U.S. would stop its military strikes against the Iran-backed terrorist group.

However, the Houthis remain a threat to Israel and, on Thursday, the IDF intercepted a Houthi missile above Jerusalem, which was just the latest attempt to strike the Jewish nation in retaliation for its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

TRUMP HALTS MILITARY STRIKES ON HOUTHIS BUT EXPERT WARNS IRAN-BACKED TERRORIST GROUP REMAINS MAJOR THREAT

U.S. Army Gen. Michael Kurilla told lawmakers in the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that Iran is the number one reason the Houthis remain a threat, adding the terrorist network "would die on the vine without Iranian support."

The deputy head of the Houthis' media office, Nasruddin Amer, took to X to claim that the attack had little impact.

"No significant impact on our operations in support of Gaza, nor on preparations for escalation and expansion of operations deep inside the Zionist enemy entity," he wrote. "It has no impact even on the morale of our people who take to the streets weekly by the millions in support of Gaza."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gaza is not alone and will not be alone, and escalation and expansion of operations are coming," he threatened.

The IDF has threatened to enforce a naval and air blockade over the Houthis, which control the second-largest port in the country, if the attacks continue on Israel.