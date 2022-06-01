Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israeli troops shoot, kill Palestinian with knife West Bank

Israeli-Palestinian violence in the Middle-East area of West Bank continues to intensify following several attacks that left 19 dead

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli troops shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said that an assailant armed with a knife approached a soldier "conducting routine security activity" north of the West Bank city of Hebron and that soldiers opened fire. It said that no soldiers were hurt in the incident.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman, identified as Ghafran Warasna, died after she was shot in the chest near the Al Aroub refugee camp.

PROTESTERS AT PALESTINIAN FUNERAL CLASH WITH ISRAELI POLICE, DOZENS INJURED

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that Warasna, 31, was released from Israeli prison in April after serving three months.

ISRAELI POLICE CLASH WITH MOURNERS CARRYING CASKET OF AL JAZEERA JOURNALIST SHIREEN ABU AKLEH

Israeli-Palestinian violence has intensified in recent weeks with near-daily arrest raids by the Israeli military in Palestinian-administered areas of the West Bank following a string of deadly attacks by Palestinians that left at least 19 Israelis dead.

FILE - An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, April 10, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man during clashes on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israeli troops continued a days-long operation in the occupied West Bank in response to a spate of deadly attacks. The death is the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has erupted as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan.

FILE - An Israeli soldier guards an opening in Israel's West Bank separation barrier that was reinforced with barbed wire to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel, in the West Bank village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, April 10, 2022. Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man during clashes on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israeli troops continued a days-long operation in the occupied West Bank in response to a spate of deadly attacks. The death is the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has erupted as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan. ( (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File))

Tensions have soared following the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, and an Israeli ultranationalist march through a Palestinian thoroughfare in east Jerusalem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recent weeks have seen at least 35 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces. Many of them were carrying out attacks or were involved in confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank. But Abu Akleh, an unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed. Rights groups say Israel often uses excessive force.