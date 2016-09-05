Israeli groups seeks referendum on Palestinians

A group of former Israeli politicians, security officials, artists and social activists is urging the government to hold a national referendum on the future of the Palestinian territories.

The group launched the campaign on Monday ahead of the 50th anniversary next year of the 1967 Mideast war, in which Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in the territories. Two decades of on-again, off-again peace efforts have repeatedly failed.

The Israeli group is calling itself "Decision at 50" and says the country must decide whether it wants an independent Palestinian state or would prefer a "binational" state with Israelis and Palestinians living together.

The group says it's "the most sensitive and explosive issue in Israeli society today."