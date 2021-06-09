Israeli airstrikes in Syria kill 11 fighters, target Hezbollah arms depot, reports say

Israeli airstrikes launched into Syria late Tuesday have killed at least 11 government fighters and allies, reports say.

The missiles targeted Syrian Air Force positions on the outskirts of Homs and an arms depot belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group, The Times of Israel reported, citing the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"At least seven army soldiers and four National Defence Forces militiamen were killed," the group’s director, Rami Abdul Rahman, was quoted as saying.

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR: HAMAS WAS USING ASSOCIATED PRESS BUILDING TO JAM IRON DOME TECHNOLOGY

A military source that spoke to the Syrian state-run SANA news agency claimed Syrian air defense systems shot down some of the Israeli missiles, which had been fired from the direction of Lebanon after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Our air defense array confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and there were material losses only," the source said, according to The Times of Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The newspaper said the Israeli military told the AFP it would not comment on "information coming from abroad."

Israel’s Defense Forces have carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria since the civil war began in 2011 in order to deter Iran from establishing a permanent military presence there and funneling weapons to terrorist groups, The Times of Israel also reported.