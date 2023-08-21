Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Syria

Israeli airstrikes near Syrian capital cause injury and damage, reports say

Syrian military official claimed Israel launched missiles from direction of Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Israeli’s military staged airstrikes near Syria's capital late Monday wounding one soldier and causing material damage, Syrian state media reported.

State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli fired missiles from the direction of Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights targeting some military positions near Damascus. It gave no further details.

An Israeli air attack Aug. 7 on suburbs of Damascus reportedly killed four soldiers.

IRAQI OIL MINISTER VISITS ANKARA TO ADDRESS ENERGY ISSUES, INCLUDING RESUMPTION OF OIL EXPORTS

Middle East graphic

Syria's state media announced that Israeli airstrikes near the capital of Damascus has wounded one soldier. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.