Israel: Troops shoot Palestinian throwing rocks in West Bank

The Israeli military says soldiers have shot and killed a Palestinian who threw rocks at them in the West Bank.

It said troops were on patrol near the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar Thursday when Palestinians assaulted them with rocks, lightly injuring a soldier.

Soldiers called on them to stop and then fired warning shots in the air but the Palestinians continued to throw rocks and the force eventually opened fire, it said, adding that the incident was being investigated.

Over the past year Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two Americans. Some 220 Palestinians were killed in that period, mostly attackers, Israel says.

The Palestinians, as well as Israeli and international rights groups, say Israeli forces have in some cases used excessive force to subdue attackers.