Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

Israel moves to name Golan settlement after Trump

By ILAN BEN ZION | Associated Press

RAMAT TRUMP, Golan Heights – The Trump name graces apartment towers, hotels and golf courses. Now it is the namesake of a tiny Jewish settlement in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet convened in this hamlet Sunday to announce the inauguration of a new settlement named after President Donald Trump.

The settlement will be known as "Ramat Trump," or Trump Heights. Israel hopes the community, first built in the 1980s, will attract a wave of people to what is currently little more than an isolated outpost with just 10 residents.

The decision comes just over two months after the U.S. leader recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory.