Couple separated, kidnapped during Oct 7 Hamas attack finally reunited after hostage ordeal

Avinatan Or reunited with partner Noa Argamani who was rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024

Louis Casiano
Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani briefed the UN Security Council on her time in captivity Video

Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani briefed the UN Security Council on her time in captivity

Argamani was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attacks and was rescued by Israeli soldiers in June 2024.

A couple separated and taken hostage by Hamas from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, were reunited Monday after more than two years apart.

Avinatan Or was released from captivity after two years and was reunited with his partner, Noa Argamani, who had also been held hostage in Gaza. Footage posted on social media showed Or getting out of a van and waving to supporters upon his release.

Other videos showed him reuniting with his parents.

"Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or are reunited at last," an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) post on X stated, accompanied by an image of Or kissing Argamani on the cheek. 

ISRAELI HOSTAGES REUNITED WITH FAMILIES IN EMOTIONAL MOMENTS

Avinatan Or was reunited with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani.

Avinatan Or was reunited with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, on Monday after more than two years in Hamas captivity.

Argamani, a 27-year-old Israeli student born in China, was rescued in June 2024 during an IDF operation after eight months in Hamas captivity.

Video footage of Argamani being abducted at the festival and screaming while being taken on a motorcycle into Gaza quickly went viral and spread across the globe. Argamani's mother, who was suffering from brain cancer when her daughter was kidnapped, worried she would not see her again.

Three weeks after Argamani was rescued, her mother passed away.

DOZENS KILLED IN GAZA AS VIOLENCE ERUPTS BETWEEN HAMAS AND ARMED CLANS

Former Hamas hostage speaks to U.N. Security Council

Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani briefs the UN Security Council in New York, NY, on Feb. 25, 2025.

After her release, Argamani advocated for the release of the remaining hostages.

"Being here today is a miracle, but I’m here to tell you we have no time," Argamani told the U.N. Security Council in February. She spoke about witnessing horrors, not receiving medical care, and being held in dire conditions.

Monday's return of the remaining hostages in Gaza came after President Donald Trump secured a peace deal with Hamas following more than two years of fighting between the terror group and Israel.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon stands next to Noa Argamani who is holding a poster of her partner who is still in Hamas captivity

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon stands beside freed Hamas hostage Noa Argamani as she holds a poster with her partner, Avinatan Or, who is still being held hostage in Gaza.

On Monday, he traveled to Egypt, where he and several world leaders signed a historic Gaza peace plan following a summit.

The president called it a "tremendous day for the world" and a "tremendous day for the Middle East."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

