Coronavirus
Published

Irish prime minister joins coronavirus pandemic effort, assuming medical role again

Peter Aitken
By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Ireland’s prime minister will work in a medical capacity to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

The Irish Times reported that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, known in Ireland as the Taoiseach, rejoined the medical register in March. Prior to his career in politics, Varadkar studied medicine and worked as a doctor for seven years.

He was removed from the register following his switch to politics, but he rejoined when the Health Service Executive appealed for all non-working health care professionals to register and help fight the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis? - RC2FIF98CQOW

To curb the spread of the virus, all initial assessments of possible COVID-19 patients occur over the phone. It is understood that Varadkar will help with phone assessments.

Ireland currently has 4,604 confirmed cases as well as 137 deaths.

