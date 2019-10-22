Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Syria
Published

Iraq's military says US troops leaving Syria don't have permission to stay in country

Associated Press
close
Departing US forces pelted by angry Kurds in SyriaVideo

Departing US forces pelted by angry Kurds in Syria

After fighting ISIS as a U.S. ally for five years, a Kurdish leader tells Fox News they are being abandoned to face potential slaughter; Steve Harrigan reports from Erbil, Iraq.

Iraq's military says U.S. troops leaving Syria and heading to neighboring Iraq do not have permission to stay in the country.

Tuesday's statement says that American troops currently withdrawing from Syria have acquired permission from the Iraqi Kurdish regional government to enter Iraq to later be transferred out of the country.

It added that these troops do not have any approval to stay in Iraq.

The statement appears to contradict U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper who has said that under the current plan, all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the military will continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Esper said he has spoken to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to shift the more than 700 troops leaving Syria into western Iraq.