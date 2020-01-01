Protesters outside US Embassy in Baghdad met by tear gas from American troops guarding compound

The dozens of pro-Iran militiamen and protesters camped outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad were met Wednesday with tear gas thrown by U.S. Marines guarding the compound.

Smoke rose from the building after protesters lit a fire on the roof of the enclosure’s reception area, one day after militiamen stormed into the compound and smashed windows before pulling back.

It was one of the worst attacks on a U.S. diplomatic mission in years.

The demonstrators were protesting the deadly U.S. airstrikes that targeted an Iran-backed militia over the weekend that killed 25 fighters. Those strikes were in response to a rocket attack on an Iraqi Army base that killed a U.S. contractor and injured several American troops.

By Wednesday morning, the protesters had set up around 50 tents, along with a makeshift clinic. Cooks with aprons were serving meals out of giant pots.

Outside one of the gates, a Shiite cleric recited verses from the Muslim holy book, the Koran, through a loudspeaker.

Elsewhere, demonstrators could be seen hurling rocks over the walls of the embassy compound before U.S. troops responded by firing tear gas from the roofs of the buildings.

There have been no reports of any injuries since the protests began.

Some 100 U.S. Marines arrived at the embassy late Tuesday to bolster security as President Trump has denounced the actions by protesters, vowing the situation in Baghdad “will not be a Benghazi.”

On Sept. 11, 2012, the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, was attacked by members of an Islamic militant group. Four Americans were killed in the attack, which lasted two days. U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens was among those killed.

“It’s been handled very well,” the president told reporters as he walked into a New Year’s Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Tuesday night. “The Marines came in. We had some great warriors come in; they did a fantastic job.”

He added: “They were there instantaneously, as soon as we heard. They came immediately. It’s in great shape. This will not be a Benghazi. Benghazi never should have happened. This will never, ever be a Benghazi. … As soon as we saw there was a potential for a problem, they got in."

Hours earlier, Trump placed blame for the attack on the embassy on Iran. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the immediate deployment of an infantry battalion of about 750 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. Three U.S. defense officials told Fox News they will be deployed to Kuwait amid the unrest in Baghdad.

Officials said that at least 500 paratroopers already were on their way to Kuwait with roughly 4,000 more have been told to pack their bags for a possible deployment in recent days.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attack on the embassy. Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted by state media on Tuesday as warning the U.S. against any “miscalculation” in the worsening standoff.

The U.S. and Iran have vied for influence over Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Iran has close ties to Iraq’s Shiite majority and many of its major political factions, and its influence has steadily grown since then.

Iran helped to mobilize tens of thousands of mostly Shiite militiamen to battle the Islamic State group when it stormed across northern and western Iraq in 2014 as the armed forces collapsed. In the subsequent campaign against the extremists, the U.S. and Iran both provided vital aid to Iraqi forces, who eventually declared victory in December 2017.

The political influence of the Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, has risen in recent years, and their allies dominate the parliament and the government. That has made them the target of mass protests since October that are unrelated to the attack on the embassy.