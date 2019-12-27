'Several' US troops injured in Iraq rocket attack that killed US contractor: official

A U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack on Friday outside the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Fox News.

About 30 rockets landed at the base used by U.S and Iraqi forces, the official said.

“Several” U.S. troops were also injured in the rocket attack, the official said. It’s not immediately clear how severe the injuries are.

FOUR ROCKETS LAND INSIDE BAGHDAD AIRPORT; IRAN, PROXY FORCES BLAMED

There are roughly 5,000 U.S. troops deployed to Iraq.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for two separate rocket attacks on the Baghdad International Airport, on Dec. 9 and 11, where U.S. and Iraqi forces are located on the other side of the commercial airport.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Pompeo warned of a “decisive U.S. response” if any Americans were harmed in the future.