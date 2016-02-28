Iraq repels IS attack on Baghdad suburb of Abu Ghraib

Iraqi officials say security forces have repelled an attack by Islamic State militants on the capital's western suburb of Abu Ghraib.

Two police officers say Sunday's early morning attack started with three suicide car bombers hitting security force barracks followed by an exchange of gunfire. They say least eight government and paramilitary forces were killed and 22 wounded.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

The commander of military operations in western Baghdad, Maj. Gen Saad Harbiya, says the situation is "under control" and a local curfew has been imposed.

Abu Ghraib is the location of a prison of the same name where U.S. troops committed notorious abuses against Iraqi detainees following the 2003 invasion.