Iran
Published

Iran's supreme leader pardons thousands of prisoners

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned more than 3,500 prisoners, according to media reports.

The report by judiciary website Mizanonline.com said the pardoned included 32 prisoners being held on "security" charges and who were mainly university students and journalists.

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a Nov. 3 meeting with thousands of students in Tehran. Khamenei recently pardoned thousands of prisoners, including activists and journalists, according to local media reports. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Prisoners convicted of armed opposition against the Islamic Republic were not pardoned. The announcement came following the Islamic holiday marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

The pardons were requested by Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian judiciary and an influential cleric.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 