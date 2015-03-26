Iranian TV Shows Stoning Woman Recreating Husband's Murder

A woman sentenced to be stoned to death in Iran for adultery has been filmed by state television confessing and re-enacting the murder of her husband.

State-run English language Press TV said its half-hour film was meant to show the other side of a story that has been misrepresented by international media, but it may prompt yet more questions about human rights and press freedom in Iran.

There has been international condemnation of the treatment of Sakineh Ashtiani, and her sentence to be stoned for adultery -- the only crime that carries that penalty under Iran's Islamic sharia law -- was declared suspended in September.

It is not clear why she had agreed to take part in the film.

It shows her acting out her alleged role in the murder of her husband, for which she faces possible hanging.

Ashtiani is shown injecting her husband with a sedative before an actor playing her lover arrives to attach wires to his feet and neck and plug them into an electrical socket.

"He had decided to kill my husband by electrocuting him," she says in the interview.

The reconstruction is interspersed with actual photographs of the dead man, Ibrahim Abedzadeh, with vivid burns on his body. The murder happened in 2005.

