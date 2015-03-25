Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 5, 2015

Iran president points to chemical weapons use in Syria

By | AFP
Breaking news graphic (AFP)

TEHRAN (AFP) – Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Saturday pointed to the use of chemical weapons in Syria, several days after opposition groups said chemical strikes near Damascus killed hundreds.

"The situation prevailing in Syria today and the death of a certan number of innocent people caused by chemical weapons is very distressing," said Rowhani, adding that Iran, itself a victim of chemical attacks in its 1980-1988 war with Iraq, "totally and vigorously condemned the use of chemical weapons".