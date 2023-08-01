Iran closes government offices, banks, schools for 2 days as temps reach triple-digits

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks and schools on Wednesday and Thursday came after the health ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported.

In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The capital, Tehran, experienced 100.4 F on Tuesday.

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

The metrological office predicted Tehran would see temperatures of 102.2 F over the next three days.

Ahvaz, the capital of an oil-rich province in the country's southwest, experienced 122 F on Tuesday.

GOP REPS RAISE ALARM BELLS OVER IRAN’S INFLUENCE IN 'AMERICAN RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS'

In 2022, Iran registered its hottest temperature at 127.4 F in Ahvaz.

Earth’s hottest day in modern history was likely July 4, when the average global temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit. It was mainly blamed on climate change and emerging El Niño pattern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highest registered air temperature on Earth is 134 F, recorded July 10, 1913, in Death Valley in the United States.