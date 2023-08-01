Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

Iran closes government offices, banks, schools for 2 days as temps reach triple-digits

Temperatures in Ahvaz reportedly reached 122 degrees

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to close governmental offices, banks and schools on Wednesday and Thursday came after the health ministry warned about a possible increase in cases of heat exhaustion because of high temperatures in the country, the official IRNA news agency reported.

In recent days, cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The capital, Tehran, experienced 100.4 F on Tuesday.

SCIENTISTS PREDICT JULY WILL BE THE HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD GLOBALLY

The metrological office predicted Tehran would see temperatures of 102.2 F over the next three days.

Iran heat

Children take refuge from triple-digit temperatures by playing in water fountains at the Ebrahim Park, Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Ahvaz, the capital of an oil-rich province in the country's southwest, experienced 122 F on Tuesday.

GOP REPS RAISE ALARM BELLS OVER IRAN’S INFLUENCE IN 'AMERICAN RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS'

In 2022, Iran registered its hottest temperature at 127.4 F in Ahvaz.

Earth’s hottest day in modern history was likely July 4, when the average global temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit. It was mainly blamed on climate change and emerging El Niño pattern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highest registered air temperature on Earth is 134 F, recorded July 10, 1913, in Death Valley in the United States.