Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran

Iran claims it is capable of building nuclear weapon as Ayatollah vows ‘tooth-breaking’ response to Israel, US

Israel has warned it may target Iran's nuclear program

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Gen. Keane: The damage to Iran is beyond what's being reported Video

Gen. Keane: The damage to Iran is beyond what's being reported

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) weighs in after Iran threatened a 'definitive and painful' retaliatory attack after Israel's latest strike.

Iran claimed it is capable of building a nuclear weapon as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a "tooth-breaking" response to the actions of both Israel and the U.S. on Saturday.

A top adviser to Khamenei, Kamal Kharrazi, issued the warning about Iran's nuclear capacity on Friday, saying that the country may be prepared to alter its policies on using nuclear weapons if the nation faces an existential threat.

"If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine, we have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard," Kharrazi told Lebanese media.

General Mohammad Naeini of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard backed up the heated rhetoric on Saturday.

ISRAEL CEASE-FIRE PLAN FOR LEBANON SEEKS TO BYPASS UN, AS US MEDIATORS TRAVEL TO JERUSALEM FOR TALKS

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran is prepared to deliver a "tooth-breaking" response to Israel and the U.S. (Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"A decisive and strong response will be given to the enemy’s new aggression. The response will be beyond the enemy’s comprehension, strategic, and powerful. The enemy must learn its lesson that it cannot engage in any act of hostility without receiving a crushing response in return," Naeini said.

Naeini's comment came in reference to Israel's Oct. 26 attack on Iran, which targeted critical military infrastructure. That attack from Israel came in response to a wave of 200-some missiles launched from Iran into Israel on Oct. 1.

IRAN AND RUSSIA CLOSE IN ON DEAL AS TEHRAN THREATENS REVENGE AGAINST ISRAEL

Netanyahu speaking

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel may target Iran's nuclear program. (Ma'ayan Toaf, Israel Government Press Office)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled on Thursday that Iran’s nuclear program could be Jerusalem’s next target amid Tehran's promises of violence.

The U.S. – Israel’s chief ally in its fight against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran – has repeatedly warned Jerusalem against hitting Iran’s energy infrastructure, in particular, its nuclear and oil facilities, out of concern it could prompt an outright regional war.

Iranian nuclear infrastructure

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has analyzed where Iran's nuclear infrastructure is located as Israel mulls a retaliatory attack. (Foundation for Defense of Democracies)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reports this week suggested that Iran could be waiting until after the U.S. presidential election next week, though other reports have said Tehran’s retaliatory strike could come at any time. 

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.