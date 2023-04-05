Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pakistan
Published

International veterinarians save ailing elephant at Pakistani zoo after video sparks widespread concern

Pakistan’s elephant which was struggling to stand was lifted with a crane and a fire truck

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Veterinarians said they performed a critical procedure to save a sick elephant at a zoo in southern Pakistan on Wednesday.

Noor Jehan, 17, was brought to Karachi with three other elephants more than a dozen years ago. Videos of her leaning her head against a tree and struggling to stand have caused alarm in Pakistan. The elephant is experiencing a number of health issues, including arthritis.

An eight-member team from the Austrian animal welfare organization Four Paws did the complex procedure with the help of a crane and a fire truck.

INTERNATIONAL VETERINARIANS VISIT SICKLY ELEPHANT IN PAKISTANI ZOO AMID WIDESPREAD CONCERN

"We nearly lost her when we gave her sedation, but luckily we had all the necessary preparations, and Noor Jehan stood up again," said Dr Amir Khalil, who led the team.

The experts did an ultrasound and found a large hematoma in her abdomen, which is affecting her organs.

Veterinarians from the global animal welfare group, Four Paws, helped lift an elephant named Noor Jehan for her medical check-up at Karachi Zoo, in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 5, 2023.

Veterinarians from the global animal welfare group, Four Paws, helped lift an elephant named Noor Jehan for her medical check-up at Karachi Zoo, in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

"The good news is that there is treatment for this, but it requires a lot of work and some luck in the coming days," Khalil said. "However, Noor Jehan is still young, and she deserves to live another 20 or 30 years."

The team included veterinarians from Egypt, Bulgaria and an elephant husbandry expert from Germany. The governor of Sindh province, where Karachi is located, was at the zoo for the procedure, as were animal rights activists.

Khalil said authorities have agreed to relocate Noor Jehan to a better place with her fellow elephant, Madhubala, because her current conditions are unsuitable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Noor Jehan’s pelvis was broken due to trauma and there is an abscess growing in that area. Khalil said there are many treatments available for her, including water massage and movement.

"We will move her to a bigger area where she can move around freely. This is what Noor Jehan needs."