French inmate dubbed 'professor of hostage-taking' detains two prison guards with handmade weapon

French security forces freed two prison guards detained by an inmate described a “professor of hostage-taking” in a high security prison.

The inmate at Conde-Sur-Sarthe Penitentiary in Normandy, a center that typically holds dangerous or radicalized prisoners, reportedly used a handmade weapon in addition to scissors and a fork to take the man and woman hostage on Tuesday for about five hours.

The inmate tried to use the hostage situation to be transferred to another prison. The French justice ministry said that the inmate surrendered to special intervention forces overnight, Sky News reported

Prison union representatives said the inmate, whose identity remains unknown, was a “professor of hostage-taking,” noting that it was the fourth time he has turned guards into hostages Frederic Eko, of the SNEPAP prison personnel union, told BFMTV that the hostage-taker is a criminal who is being watched for potential Islamic radicalization.

The man has a history of mental health problems and was conceived of rape and the murder of a prison cellmate, the broadcaster reported.

The female hostage was a trainee in her 20s who had been working in the prison for mere two months. It was her first professional job after leaving the school, reports say.

Back in March, a similar hostage situation occurred at the same prison, AFP reported. Security measures were increased after the incident as prisoners stabbed two guards with a homemade knife.

