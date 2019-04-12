Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tsunami
Published

Indonesia warns of possible tsunami after earthquake off Sulawesi

Associated Press

Indonesia's geophysics agency said a tsunami is possible after a strong earthquake struck Friday east of Sulawesi island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which was centered at a depth of 10.5 miles, had a magnitude of 6.8.

The epicenter of the quake is far from the central Sulawesi city of Palu, which was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in September, but it was felt there and caused people to run into the streets in panic.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire."

More than 4,400 people were killed in the Palu disaster.