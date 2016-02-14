India disappointed by sale of F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan

India says it is disappointed with the United States' decision to sell eight nuclear-capable F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan and does not believe such an arms transfer would help combat terrorism.

The U.S. ambassador to India, Richard Verma, was summoned Saturday to the External Affairs Ministry where a top bureaucrat conveyed India's displeasure about the deal announced in Washington.

The U.S. government said Friday that it had approved the sale of the F-16 fighter aircraft, radar and electronic warfare equipment to Pakistan. The deal would be worth nearly $700 million.

India is worried that arming Pakistan with advanced fighters jets would tilt the military balance in the region. India has for decades accused Pakistan of harboring and supporting terrorist groups that regularly attack Indian targets.