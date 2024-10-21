IDF releases video showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing into tunnel with family before Oct. 7 attack

The Israel Defense Forces released footage showing the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing with his family into a tunnel underneath Gaza in the hours leading up to his terrorist group’s brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The video shows Sinwar moving his family and equipment – including pillows, water and a television – into a bunker in Khan Younis, according to the IDF.

"While hiding in the tunnels of Khan Younis, Sinwar ordered the Oct. 7 attack to begin. Sinwar’s army of terrorists invaded Israel, murdered families, raped women and kidnapped men, women, children and babies into Gaza," a narrator says in the video.

The narrator added that Sinwar’s ability to live underground during the war was a "luxury that the people of Gaza did not have as Sinwar always prioritized himself, his money and Hamas terrorists over the people of Gaza."

The Israeli military announced Sinwar’s death last week.

An Israel Army Radio report said Thursday that Sinwar was killed during a battle with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

The soldiers spotted suspected terrorists in Gaza and opened fire before the individuals fled into a building, according to the report. It added that a tank then fired a shell at the building, causing it to collapse.

When the soldiers went inside to examine the aftermath, they found three bodies — one of which ultimately was identified as Sinwar.

The IDF also released video showing tank fire targeting the building where Sinwar had been barricaded and of his final moments before his death.