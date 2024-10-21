Expand / Collapse search
Israel

IDF releases video showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing into tunnel with family before Oct. 7 attack

Sinwar seen carrying pillows, television into tunnel in Khan Younis

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Video shows Hamas leader Sinwar fleeing into Gaza tunnel before Oct. 7 attack

The Israel Defense Forces release footage showing Yahya Sinwar in the hours leading up to the Oct. 7 attack. (Credit: IDF)

The Israel Defense Forces released footage showing the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing with his family into a tunnel underneath Gaza in the hours leading up to his terrorist group’s brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel. 

The video shows Sinwar moving his family and equipment – including pillows, water and a television – into a bunker in Khan Younis, according to the IDF. 

"While hiding in the tunnels of Khan Younis, Sinwar ordered the Oct. 7 attack to begin. Sinwar’s army of terrorists invaded Israel, murdered families, raped women and kidnapped men, women, children and babies into Gaza," a narrator says in the video. 

The narrator added that Sinwar’s ability to live underground during the war was a "luxury that the people of Gaza did not have as Sinwar always prioritized himself, his money and Hamas terrorists over the people of Gaza." 

IDF SAYS ‘MISSION IS NOT OVER’ UNTIL HOSTAGES ARE RETURNED: ‘WE WILL NOT REST’ 

Sinwar fleeing in Gaza

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is seen fleeing into a tunnel in Gaza in the hours leading up to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the IDF. (IDF)

The Israeli military announced Sinwar’s death last week. 

Sinwar hiding in Gaza

Sinwar is seen leading his family underground in Khan Younis just prior to the Hamas attack that launched the war. (IDF)

An Israel Army Radio report said Thursday that Sinwar was killed during a battle with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah. 

HAMAS ADMITS ‘PAINFUL, DISTRESSING LOSSES’ AFTER ISRAELI VIDEO SHOWS TERRORIST SINWAR MOMENTS BEFORE HIS DEATH 

Gaza Strip terorrism

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar attends a meeting in Gaza City on April 30, 2022. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

The soldiers spotted suspected terrorists in Gaza and opened fire before the individuals fled into a building, according to the report. It added that a tank then fired a shell at the building, causing it to collapse.  

When the soldiers went inside to examine the aftermath, they found three bodies — one of which ultimately was identified as Sinwar. 

Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

A drone video released by the Israeli military shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar sitting on a chair in a damaged building in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, in the moments leading up to his death. (IDF)

The IDF also released video showing tank fire targeting the building where Sinwar had been barricaded and of his final moments before his death. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.