IDF claims photos show Hamas combatants inside UN compound in Rafah

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Israeli leaders claim photos and video show Hamas terrorists inside the United Nations Relief & Works Agency.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) released on Tuesday drone footage and photos captured above the UNRWA compound in the Gaza city of Rafah.

"Today, we revealed unusual footage of armed terrorists next to UN vehicles, which we located a few days ago, and shooting inside an UNRWA compound in eastern Rafah," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Tuesday evening.

ISRAEL RELEASES NEW GAZA CIVILIAN DEATH TOLL, SAYS HAMAS' NUMBERS ARE 'FAKE AND FABRICATED'

He went on to say that the IDF had contacted UNRWA leadership about the incident and urged an investigation.

"We forwarded the findings to senior members of the international community, and called on the UN to urgently investigate the connection between UNRWA’s logistics centers to Hamas operatives by their vehicles," Hagari said.

Fox News Digital was not able to confirm the identity or affiliation of three individuals marked by the IDF in its release.

UN REVISES GAZA DEATH TOLL, ALMOST 50% LESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN KILLED THAN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Footage shows the three individuals carrying firearms and interacting with individuals driving United Nations-branded vehicles inside the compound.

Another piece of footage shows a group of individuals bursting out of the entrance of the compound and firing at people the IDF claims were civilians.

"Following the event of which terrorists were seen armed inside an UNRWA logistics compound in eastern Rafah, we conveyed the findings to senior officials in the international community and called on the UN to conduct an urgent investigation into the matter," Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) wrote in a release on social media. COGAT is an agency within the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency for comment but did not receive a response.