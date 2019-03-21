Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Ichiro walks off into history before packed Tokyo Dome crowd

By STEPHEN WADE | Associated Press
  • 13c2e760-
    Image 1 of 2

    Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki stretches on the field prior to Game 2 of the Major League baseball opening series between the Mariners and the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Ichiro is in the starting lineup for the Mariners in what might be his last game in the majors. Japanese in the background reads: "Ultraman." (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)

  • 8ca58309-
    Image 2 of 2

    Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki looks down during the team's batting practice prior to Game 2 of the Major League baseball opening series between the Mariners and the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Ichiro is in the starting lineup for the Mariners in what might be his last game in the majors. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO – Ichiro Suzuki seems to have said "sayonara."

The 45-year-old Seattle Mariner star left the Tokyo Dome field in the eighth inning on Thursday night, waving goodbye to the crowd and being hugged by teammates in a three-minute walk that signaled to all his great career has ended.

The Japanese agency Kyodo News reported during the game against Oakland that Ichiro would announce his retirement after it was over.

Ichiro went 0 for 4. He took his spot in right field in the eighth, but then was pulled by manager Scott Servais and the walk into history began in front of a sellout of 45,000.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports