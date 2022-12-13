Expand / Collapse search
Spain
Published

Iberian Peninsula slammed by Atlantic storm that left a trail of destruction

Lisbon's mayor says extreme weather events are more frequent due to climate change

Associated Press
An Atlantic storm slammed into the Iberian Peninsula leaving behind a trail of destruction Tuesday, especially in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, before moving eastward into Spain.

Portuguese authorities enlisted military units to help drain floodwaters in Lisbon, a coastal city, a week after one person died in a similar overnight deluge.

City Hall instructed residents to stay inside and told commuters to avoid the city.

FRANCE, PORTUGAL, SPAIN SCRAP IBERIAN PIPELINE PLANS, AGREE ON UNDERSEA CORRIDOR

Homes and stores were flooded, roads were cut off, and train, bus and subway services were disrupted. Several schools canceled classes, and some tourist landmarks shut their doors.

A man sweeping water from a building shows the height that the water reached when the street was flooded overnight in Alges, Portugal, on Dec. 13, 2022.

A man sweeping water from a building shows the height that the water reached when the street was flooded overnight in Alges, Portugal, on Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Lisbon has long been prone to flooding. It stands at the mouth of the Tagus, the peninsula’s longest river, where it meets the Atlantic. Part of the city is built on two tributaries that feed into the Tagus.

FRANCE'S MACRON OPPOSES NEW IBERIAN GAS PIPELINE

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

He said work will begin soon on two drainage tunnels which are expected to ease flooding.

The storm moved across the border into Spain later Tuesday, where heavy rain also flooded roads and houses.