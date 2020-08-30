Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weather
Published

Hurricane-force winds fuel wildfire, topple tree in Italy, killing 2 kids

The blaze near Palermo forced 1,700 from their homes

Associated Press
close
National forecast for Sunday, August 30Video

National forecast for Sunday, August 30

Rick Reichmuth has your FoxCast.

ROME — Hurricane-force winds toppled a tree Sunday during a storm in northern Italy, killing two children in a tent at a campground.

The victims, sisters ages 3 and 14, died in the hospital, while another sibling was slightly injured and their parents were unharmed, Italian news reports said.

Most of the other campers near Marina di Massa, a town on Tuscany's coast, had fled the campground after storm warnings on Saturday.

WINTER LOOKS 'COLD AND SNOWY' WITH SOME 'CRAZY IN-BETWEEN,' FARMERS' ALMANAC CLAIMS

Winds up to 93 mph whipped Italy during the night, also fueling an arson fire in woods near Palermo, Sicily.

Flames burn trees near the town of Altofonte, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Flames burn trees near the town of Altofonte, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Italian Firefighters via AP)

The blaze forced 1,700 people from their homes in the town of Altofonte on Saturday night.

Flames burn behind buildings in the town of Altofonte, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Flames burn behind buildings in the town of Altofonte, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Italian Firefighters via AP)

Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci said the fire, which was still burning Sunday, was deliberately set in six locations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending in World