Hungary's Jobbik party says state fine risks election run

Hungary's far-right Jobbik party says a huge fine from the state audit office threatens its participation in April's parliamentary election.

Jobbik chairman Gabor Vona on Friday asked supporters for donations to help pay the fine of 331.7 million forints ($1.24 million), which he says could bankrupt the party.

The penalty could also include losing an identical amount from the funds that Jobbik gets from the state.

A preliminary report by the state audit office says Jobbik paid illegal, below-market prices for a recent anti-government ad campaign in which the party bought billboard space from Lajos Simicska, a tycoon who was once a key ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Their relationship soured in 2015 and Simicska has since said he'd like Jobbik to win the 2018 election.