Hong Kong leader suggests end to extradition bill, refuses to resign

Amid violent protests over an extradition bill, Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday that the controversial measure would not be reintroduced, according to a report.

Millions of protesters took to the streets last week to protest the bill, which would allow extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China - a judicial system not widely trusted by those in the former British colony. The bill was delayed over the weekend as a result.

“I have heard you loud and clear and have reflected deeply on all that has transpired,” leader Carrie Lam said in a Tuesday news conference while still refusing protesters’ calls to resign. She has not withdrawn the bill but apologized for the “anxiety” caused.

Lam admitted the next three years in office would be difficult “but myself and my team will work harder to rebuild public confidence," she said, according to Reuters.