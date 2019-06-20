Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Hong Kong leader suggests end to extradition bill, refuses to resign

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
More protests planned in Hong Kong over extradition billVideo

More protests planned in Hong Kong over extradition bill

Activists in Hong Kong are preparing more protests to demand the scrapping of a China extradition bill; Greg Palkot reports.

Amid violent protests over an extradition bill, Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday that the controversial measure would not be reintroduced, according to a report.

Millions of protesters took to the streets last week to protest the bill, which would allow extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China - a judicial system not widely trusted by those in the former British colony. The bill was delayed over the weekend as a result.

HONG KONG PROTESTERS PLAN TO HIT THE STREETS AGAIN OVER EXTRADITION BILL

“I have heard you loud and clear and have reflected deeply on all that has transpired,” leader Carrie Lam said in a Tuesday news conference while still refusing protesters’ calls to resign. She has not withdrawn the bill but apologized for the “anxiety” caused.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lam admitted the next three years in office would be difficult “but myself and my team will work harder to rebuild public confidence," she said, according to Reuters.