Honduras holds off recount of presidential vote after losing party fails to show up

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Honduras' electoral court says it has held off a recount of vote tally sheets from the Nov. 24 presidential election after representatives of the losing party failed to show up.

Court president David Matamoros says the recount was scheduled to start Wednesday but that members of the Libre Party didn't show up as had been agreed.

The court agreed to do a recount this week after receiving a fraud complaint from Libre presidential candidate Xiomara Castro, who finished second.

Matamoros says representatives from all parties need to be present during the recount.

Libre officials didn't return calls seeking comment but the party says on its Facebook page that the recount didn't start because there isn't an agreement on how it should be conducted.