Holy Batman! Cayman Islands museum features original car from TV series, other famous cars

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — A new museum in the Cayman Islands is featuring famous cars including the original Batmobile used in the 1960s TV show.

The government says Elton John's Rolls Royce and a Mercedes Benz once owned by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin also are on display at the Cayman Motor Museum.

The museum features about 55 cars and 18 motorcycles owned by vintage collector Andreas Ugland. These include a model of the world's first car and that of a 1905 Cadillac, the first car to be driven in the Cayman Islands.

Ugland said in a statement released by the government that he had planned to break ground in 2004 but was set back by Hurricane Ivan.

The museum opened this week.