Holocaust planner’s grave dug up, Berlin police say

Berlin authorities on Monday said the grave of a high-ranking Nazi official who helped plan the Holocaust has been dug up.

The grave of Reinhard Heydrich was “dug up in the night between Wednesday and Thursday,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Police say none of Heydrich’s bones appeared to have been removed, but under German law, tampering with a grave can be prosecuted as “grave defilement,” BBC reported.

Heydrich was the leader of Hitler’s Reich Main Security Office, which oversaw the Gestapo, the Nazi’s secret police.

Though not as well-known as other Nazi figures, Heydrich was renowned for his cruelty – even by Third Reich standards. According to his biographer, Mario Dederichs, Hitler referred to him as “the man with the iron heart.”

Heydrich also hosted the Wannsee Conference of 1942, where Nazi leaders discussed the “Final Solution of the Jewish Question.”

During the Nazi occupation of Prague (where Heydrich became known as the “Butcher of Prague”), Heydrich was killed after British-trained Czechoslovak agents attacked his car with an anti-tank mine.

His body was buried in Invalidenfriedhof, Berlin’s military cemetery where it remained untouched for years.