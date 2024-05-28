Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Holes discovered in giant screen built to prevent tourists from snapping photos of Japan's Mount Fuji

Japan's town of Fujikawaguchiko spent $8,285 to install the 8.2-feet-high black mesh net that stretches 66 feet

Associated Press
Published
close
Tourists brazenly destroy ancient rock formations at Nevada's Lake Mead: video Video

Tourists brazenly destroy ancient rock formations at Nevada's Lake Mead: video

National Park Service (NPS) officials are searching for the two adult men who were filmed destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead in Nevada. (Source: Kim Passoth via FOX 5 Vegas)

  • Japan's town of Fujikawaguchiko erected a large black screen to deter tourists from photographing Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area.
  • Shortly after installation, officials discovered around 10 holes in the screen, all at eye level and sized for camera lenses.
  • The town spent $8,285 to install the 8.2-feet-high black mesh net that stretches 66 feet.

A Japanese town that erected a huge black screen last week in an attempt to stop tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area has discovered holes in the screen and is working to repair them, officials said Tuesday.

Fujikawaguchiko, a popular spot to view and photograph the iconic mountain, put up the screen last Tuesday, but the next day officials discovered a hole in it. By Tuesday morning, officials had found around 10 similar holes, all at eye level, and all apparently just the right size to fit a camera lens through.

One especially popular viewing location is outside a Lawson convenience store, from where photos taken at a certain angle would make it look as if Mt. Fuji was sitting atop the store roof.

JAPANESE TOWN ERECTS GIANT SCREEN IN FRONT OF MOUNT FUJI TO PREVENT TOURIST CROWDING

Local residents have complained about visitors blocking the narrow sidewalk and walking into the busy road or onto neighboring properties to get their shots, officials said.

Mount Fuji

Mt. Fuji is seen through a hole on a black screen installed across from a convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko town, central Japan on May 24, 2024. The town that erected the huge black screen last week in an attempt to stop tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area has discovered holes in the screen and is working to repair them, officials said on Tuesday. (Kyodo News via AP)

The town spent $8,285 to install the 8.2-feet-high black mesh net that stretches 66 feet, and additional fences along the sidewalk.

The screen has helped ease congestion in the area, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over-tourism has also become a growing issue at other popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Kamakura.