Gunman opens fire during Mass in Catholic church, kills at least 4

Four people were killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire while Mass was being celebrated inside a Catholic cathedral in southeast Brazil on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunman ended up killing himself, officials said.

Officials said the unidentified man armed with a pistol and a .38 caliber revolver entered the Metropolitan Cathedral in Campinas, a city about 60 miles north of Sao Paulo, the Folha de S. Paulo reported.

Globo News reported the man walked to the front of the church during Mass and opened fire. Then he turned the gun on himself, the military police told the newspaper.

The four who were injured were taken to local hospitals. Their condition was not immediately known.

“We do not have information motivation or who the victims were," Alexandre Monteiro with the military police told O Globo newspaper.

“Most [were] elderly, innocent people and he [the suspect] ended up firing on all these people. The scene is desperate, a great tragedy.”

Hamilton Caviola Filho, the local police chief, told Globo they estimate the gunman fired at least 20 rounds and there could have been a greater death toll had military police not entered the church as soon as they heard gunshots.

The motive isn’t clear.

“I entered the church, the Mass was over. A few minutes later the gunman came in and stood in de front of a couple and opened fire,” Pedro Rodrigues told Folha de S. Paulo. “I ran away, there was no screaming, just running. And he kept firing. I’m very lucky to be alive.”

While Brazil leads the world in total annual homicides, mass shootings are relatively rare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.