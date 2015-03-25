Guinea sets September date for much-delayed legislative election

A presidential decree read on state television announced that Guinea's much-delayed presidential election will be held on Sept. 24.

Guinea's opposition and ruling party have been locked in conflict over the date and logistics of the upcoming legislative election, a battle that has left the country without a functioning parliament and which has repeatedly spilled over onto the street.

An opposition spokesman said that the date, which was announced late Wednesday, falls short of the Sept. 29 date they had requested. Aboubacar Sylla, a spokesman for the opposition, said that the chosen election date falls on a public holiday, and it would not have cost anything to delay the vote by four days.